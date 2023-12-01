Headlines

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality dips to 'severe' category again, check AQI of Delhi, Noida

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality dips to 'severe' category again, check AQI of Delhi, Noida

Despite a reduction in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, Delhi has experienced heightened pollution levels this November.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

After improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) for a few days, the AQI in Delhi again dipped into 'Severe' category in several areas on Friday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of haze blanketed the national capital today, reducing visibility and affecting traffic movement. 

As per the data, in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'severe' with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively, at 6 a.m.

There seem to be no signs of relief in pollution levels, as a combination of local emissions, stubble burning, and low temperatures are continuously worsening air pollution. 

The air quality has worsened two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi on Tuesday ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR. The move led to removal of restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

AQI in various areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 410

Ashok Vihar: 403

Dwarka Sector 8: 401

IGI T3: 382

ITO: 370

Lodhi Road: 349

JLN stadium: 367

Jahangirpuri: 402

Najafgarh: 375

Mundka: 408

North Campus DU: 371

Okhla Phase-2: 424

Patparganj: 417

Punjabi Bagh: 411

Rohini: 400

RK Puram: 401

Shadipur: 371

Vivek Vihar: 438

Wazirpur: 423

 

AQI in various areas in Noida:

Sector 125: 341

Sector 62: 366

Sector 1: 362

Sector 116: 354

While Delhities shared their woes on spiking air pollution, Anuj Kumar, a resident said, "There is a lot of pollution in Delhi. We face difficulty in breathing during the morning walks. The pollution was reduced a little due to rain but it is still a lot. The government does not make enough effort. The pollution is very high," he said.

Another resident said,  "The pollution is very high. It is dangerous for humans. We are using masks during the morning walks. I am a senior citizen and I came here for a morning walk. There is a difficulty in breathing just within 10 minutes. There is construction work going on and there is no rain, that is why the pollution is not settled."

Meanwhile, a major contributor to Delhi’s spiking pollution, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has declined by 27 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, as stated by the Union Environment Ministry. From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023. Comparatively, to 2022, there was a 27 per cent drop in farm fires in 2023.

The reduction was even substantially higher than stubble burning in 2021 and 2020, which stood at 49 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively. In 2020, the farm fire count in Haryana was 4,202 which rose to 6,987 in 2021, then reduced to 3,661 in 2022, and further dipped to 2,303 in 2023. This marks a 37 per cent drop in 2023 compared to 2022, with a drop of 67 per cent compared to 2021 and 45 per cent compared to 2020.


 

