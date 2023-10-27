Tata’s catering firm ties up with Noida Airport to develop in-flight kitchen facility; check details

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Tata’s catering firm ties up with Noida Airport to develop in-flight kitchen facility; check details

TajSATS will develop the in-flight kitchen facility on a design, finance, build, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model for a period of 37 years, according to the agreement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Inflight caterer TajSATS, owned by Tata Group, signed a concession agreement on Thursday for the development of an in-flight kitchen facility at the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA).

TajSATS will develop the in-flight kitchen facility on a design, finance, build, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model for a period of 37 years, according to the agreement.

The mandate will include passenger and crew meal services, in-flight catering equipment handling, loading and unloading of meals, it added.

TajSATS CEO Manish Gupta said marquee developments such as Noida International Airport present a tremendous growth opportunity for airline catering.

"TajSATS with its strong network and market leadership will deliver a premium in-flight and lounge catering, leveraging its four decades of experience. This signing strengthens our presence in Delhi NCR as this will be the second facility in the region," Gupta said in an official statement.

Strategically located within the airport, the state-of-the-art kitchen will be spread over 40,000 sq. Ft and is equipped to serve over 15,000 meals a day in the initial phase, according to the statement.

The kitchen will also be equipped to serve the lounge facilities and the food and beverage outlets inside the airport, as well as in its proximity.

With the addition of this facility TajSATS will have nine production facilities in India, it added.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the partnership is a key milestone towards developing a modern, consumer-centric culinary experience for our customers.

"We believe meals are an integral part of a distinguished in-flight and airport experience. TajSATS comes with a vast experience in serving numerous airports and we feel that their offering will synergize with ours to provide a thorough world-class experience to our customers," Schnellmann said.

TajSATS Air Catering Ltd is a joint venture of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and SATS Ltd. It has over four decades of experience in airline catering and is also a leading player in commercial catering.

The company provides in-flight catering at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Goa and Bangalore, the statement added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After tomato, onion rates hiked in Delhi-NCR, price per kg is…

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara says Kangana Ranaut-starrer has this thing that other Air Force films don't | Exclusive

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Sia sing in Punjabi, fans say 'unreal dream coming true'

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023:Get the amazing offers on attractive jewellery up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE