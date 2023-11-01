Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Taking flight from Noida Airport will be cheaper than IGI Airport; here's how

Noida International Airport could result in a substantial 10 to 15 percent reduction in airfare, making it the go-to option for tourists on a tight budget.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

Traveling by air will be much more affordable with Noida International Airport, which is now being built in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. In comparison to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), tickets can be saved by up to Rs 1,500 per flight.

Everything comes down to the variation in the weight charge of the aviation turbine fuel, or ATF. Delhi levies a massive 25 percent tax, while Uttar Pradesh only charges 1 percent. This implies that selecting Noida International Airport could result in a substantial 10 to 15 percent reduction in airfare, making it the go-to option for tourists on a tight budget.

It is anticipated that this remarkable cost difference will result in a significant 10 to 15 percent decrease in ticket prices overall. For example, a plane ticket that was originally going to cost Rs 3,500 from Delhi to Lucknow will likely cost only about Rs 2,800 from Noida International Airport.

The Noida International Airport, which is presently being built in Jewar, is expected to open for business in February of next year. Passenger operations are expected to start in October. From the very first day of operation, the Yamuna Authority has predicted with assurance that at least sixty-five aircraft will depart from Noida International Airport.

The airport has drawn significant real estate investments even while it was still under construction. According to an official release from October, Jewar's new airport is expected to have its runway and air traffic control (ATC) tower operational by March 2024.

With its six proposed runways, the 1,334-hectare Jewar airport will rank among the biggest in India when they are operational. On November 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid the foundation stone for this massive initiative.

The expansion of the airport has significantly aided Noida's rise as a center of industry and technology. Businesses like Microsoft, Tech Mahindra, and HCL have already established offices in the area. In particular, Microsoft intends to invest a substantial Rs 1,800 crore and generate 3,000 jobs, according to officials from the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

 

