Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.

The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, aims to start commercial operations in April next year. The construction work is in full swing near Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the airport has completed two critical milestones. It has successfully completed the calibration of the instrument landing system (ILS) and a precision approach path indicator (PAPI).

The ILS is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions. The PAPI is a system of lights positioned beside the runway to provide a visual indication to pilots regarding their correct descent angle during the final approach. The airport is expected to submit the application for an aerodrome licence in December after completing the validation flights.

"A Beech King Air 360ER from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) began the calibration process on Thursday, 10th October, with the process concluding on 14th October 2024," a release said on Tuesday. The calibration, carried out by AAI with support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), represents a crucial milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness, it added.

READ | Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 38811 crore in just 6 hours, a day after...

In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands. Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the airport. The foundation stone for the project was laid in November 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)