Delhi-NCR news: Noida Authority permits registration of 13,639 apartments

The Noida Authority announced on Sunday that it granted permission for the registry of a total of 13,639 apartments, as 35 housing project developers have agreed to settle their financial obligations.

To obtain approval for the registry of these completed apartments, developers have committed to paying Rs 552 crore, which constitutes 25 percent of their total dues amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. As per the policy sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 21, 2023, the Noida Authority authorizes registry permissions once developers settle 25 percent of their total dues.

Under this policy, developers receive exemptions on penal interest for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic and also for the duration when construction activities were disrupted due to court orders.

After adjusting the penal interests, the 35 developers in question have agreed to pay 25 percent of their total dues to qualify for apartment registries, as confirmed by Noida Authority officials.

In December 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Noida Authority to ensure that homebuyers receive possession and apartment registries without any hassles.

The Noida Authority is currently grappling with the challenge of persuading 22 developers who have yet to settle their financial obligations to qualify for apartment registries in their respective projects.