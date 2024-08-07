Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

It will be a 2.3 km long bypass and will connect to Dadri bypass near Roopbas village via Khodna Kalan.

A new bypass in NCR is set to give major relief to people in the region. This bypass will be constructed in Tilpata in Greater Noida. It will be a 2.3 km long bypass and will connect to Dadri bypass near Roopbas village via Khodna Kalan. After the completion of the survey work, the Greater Noida Authority has also started the process of buying land.

After the completion of the construction of this bypass, the connectivity of Dadri City, GT Road, Lal Kuan and surrounding areas will improve, Live Hindustan reported. This will benefit millions of people. People often have to face traffic jams in Tilpata, the main village of the authority area located on Dadri- Surajpur and Chhalera (DSC) road. Due to the international container depot in Tilpata, heavy vehicles keep coming and going day and night.

To get rid of this problem, the authority has made a plan to build a bypass here. The CEO has given guidelines in this regard. Work on this plan has to be started as soon as possible.

Bypass route

Reports suggest, the survey work for the bypass road has been completed. The process of buying the land falling under the purview of this project is going on. The bypass road will start from the 130-meter road near Tilpata roundabout and will go through Khodna Kalan, Shyorajpur and Kailashpur villages and will connect with the already built bypass road in Dadri near Roopbas village. Its width will be 60 meters.

