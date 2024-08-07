Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

Exercises to lower high blood sugar, uric acid levels instantly

Exercises to lower high blood sugar, uric acid levels instantly

World's most expensive beers

World's most expensive beers

9 most controversial breakups in Bollywood

9 most controversial breakups in Bollywood

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

It will be a 2.3 km long bypass and will connect to Dadri bypass near Roopbas village via Khodna Kalan.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new bypass in NCR is set to give major relief to people in the region. This bypass will be constructed in Tilpata in Greater Noida. It will be a 2.3 km long bypass and will connect to Dadri bypass near Roopbas village via Khodna Kalan. After the completion of the survey work, the Greater Noida Authority has also started the process of buying land.

After the completion of the construction of this bypass, the connectivity of Dadri City, GT Road, Lal Kuan and surrounding areas will improve, Live Hindustan reported. This will benefit millions of people. People often have to face traffic jams in Tilpata, the main village of the authority area located on Dadri- Surajpur and Chhalera (DSC) road. Due to the international container depot in Tilpata, heavy vehicles keep coming and going day and night.

To get rid of this problem, the authority has made a plan to build a bypass here. The CEO has given guidelines in this regard. Work on this plan has to be started as soon as possible.

Bypass route

Reports suggest, the survey work for the bypass road has been completed. The process of buying the land falling under the purview of this project is going on. The bypass road will start from the 130-meter road near Tilpata roundabout and will go through Khodna Kalan, Shyorajpur and Kailashpur villages and will connect with the already built bypass road in Dadri near Roopbas village. Its width will be 60 meters.

READ | Mukesh Ambani says its Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt to take oath tomorrow

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt to take oath tomorrow

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

Telephone, TV, Fridge, ATM are invented by this country, it's not US, UK, China, Japan, Korea

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

India vs Spain, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match on TV and online

Meet Laurent Ballesta, first photographer in last 59 years to receive 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' twice

Meet Laurent Ballesta, first photographer in last 59 years to receive 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' twice

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement