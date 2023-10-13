Headlines

Delhi ncr

Lulu Group to bring hotel, hypermarket in Noida with investment of Rs 4,500 crore, to create jobs for 20,000 people

Lulu Group has big plans for Sector 108 in Noida, including a five-star hotel, a shopping centre, and a hypermarket.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Delhi-NCR: The Lulu Group is getting ready to open its next hyper mall in Noida in addition to gradually opening smaller retail malls in five more cities. The choice was made after recognizing potential prospects in Uttar Pradesh's regional centres.

Lulu Group has big plans for Sector 108 in Noida, including a five-star hotel, a shopping centre, and a hypermarket. According to the MoU, with hypermarket and retail giant Lulu Group, this project will bring a staggering Rs 4,500 crore into Uttar Pradesh and create job possibilities for more than 20,000 people. Lulu Group to set up six shopping malls and one 5-star hotel in the state.

Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Jhansi were among the cities that were shortlisted for the state's future retail business expansion, according to senior corporate executives. Another mall that would be built in a location measuring 14 to 15 acres broad has been shortlisted for Noida.

"We are exploring the idea of setting up more hypermarket stores within Lucknow. With a packed schedule it is not easy to commute beyond office hours and a store in the neighbourhood would be helpful to such customers," said Jaya Kumar Gangadharan, director, of Lulu Mall, Lucknow.

The UP government is enticing Dubai-based businessmen to put money into the tourism, infrastructure, food processing, agro and food security, and real estate industries. Alana Group, VPS Health Care, and many more well-known companies have expressed interest in making investments in the state in addition to Lulu Group.

The public's enthusiastic reception has delighted the company since the opening of Lulu Mall in Lucknow in July 2022. Every day, 40,000–50,000 people come to the hypermarket in Lucknow, including families from Nepal, other parts of the state, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. In comparison to the previous season, Gangadharan anticipates a 30% rise in sales and foot traffic during the approaching holiday season. 

