Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

New Year bonanza! Centre may reduce petrol, diesel prices by this much, check latest fuel rates of you city

Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

9 motivational quotes by Rishi Kapoor

Indian villains who made strong impact in 2023

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actor who left studies, made tea on film sets, is from superstar family, net worth is Rs 280 crore, debut film...

This former Bollywood actress claimed she quit Telugu cinema due to rumours of her affair with Jr NTR

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the visibility at the IGI airport improved significantly this morning, though the lowest recorded visibility remained at 150 metres.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dense fog continued to halt flight and train schedules in the national capital on Friday morning, severely affecting operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the visibility at the IGI airport improved significantly this morning, though the lowest recorded visibility remained at 150 metres.

IMD claimed an improvement in fog conditions at the airport compared to the last two days, with the Runway Visual Range (RVR) ranging from 400m to 800m.

Despite this slight improvement, Anand Vihar Railway Station experienced delays and cancellations of trains.

Over the past three days, around 60 flights were diverted, and many experienced delays due to the dense fog. Between December 25 and December 28, a total of 58 flights, primarily domestic, were diverted due to adverse weather conditions, reported News18.

With Delhi under a "Red Alert" due to the looming dense fog and low visibility, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday to prevent accidents and fatalities:

- Know your destination and set out the plan of your route.

- Ensure lights, brakes, tyres, windscreen wipers, radiator, battery and car heating system are working properly. Get repair or replacement if required.

- Keep your windows and mirrors clean. Use your defroster and wipers to maximize your vision.

- If possible, keep a high visibility jacket and torch in the car so that you can see and be seen in case you want to get out of the car.

- Use headlights on low-beam as high beams get reflected back in the fog and reduce visibility.

- If visibility is reduced, turn on fog lights, reduce speed and slow down, watch speedometer, don't drive beyond speed limits.

- Keep safe distance and avoid tail-gating to have adequate time to apply brakes in case of sudden stops.

- Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings/central divider as a guide and be patient.

- Do not attempt to overtake other vehicles.

- Avoid distractions like listening to music and consuming food or beverages, and smoking while driving.

- In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

- If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

- Don't speed up suddenly, even if the fog seems to be clearing. You could find yourself suddenly back in the fog.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Accident turns into 'chicken loot' as truck crashes due to fog; video goes viral

'Govt didn't follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court': Sanjay Singh

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

Meet Bengaluru's richest man, it's not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, his massive net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE