Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Dense fog continued to halt flight and train schedules in the national capital on Friday morning, severely affecting operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the visibility at the IGI airport improved significantly this morning, though the lowest recorded visibility remained at 150 metres.

IMD claimed an improvement in fog conditions at the airport compared to the last two days, with the Runway Visual Range (RVR) ranging from 400m to 800m.

Despite this slight improvement, Anand Vihar Railway Station experienced delays and cancellations of trains.

Over the past three days, around 60 flights were diverted, and many experienced delays due to the dense fog. Between December 25 and December 28, a total of 58 flights, primarily domestic, were diverted due to adverse weather conditions, reported News18.

With Delhi under a "Red Alert" due to the looming dense fog and low visibility, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday to prevent accidents and fatalities:

- Know your destination and set out the plan of your route.

- Ensure lights, brakes, tyres, windscreen wipers, radiator, battery and car heating system are working properly. Get repair or replacement if required.

- Keep your windows and mirrors clean. Use your defroster and wipers to maximize your vision.

- If possible, keep a high visibility jacket and torch in the car so that you can see and be seen in case you want to get out of the car.

- Use headlights on low-beam as high beams get reflected back in the fog and reduce visibility.

- If visibility is reduced, turn on fog lights, reduce speed and slow down, watch speedometer, don't drive beyond speed limits.

- Keep safe distance and avoid tail-gating to have adequate time to apply brakes in case of sudden stops.

- Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings/central divider as a guide and be patient.

- Do not attempt to overtake other vehicles.

- Avoid distractions like listening to music and consuming food or beverages, and smoking while driving.

- In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

- If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

- Don't speed up suddenly, even if the fog seems to be clearing. You could find yourself suddenly back in the fog.