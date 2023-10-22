Delhi-NCR news: Gurugram residents stunned as first Rs 100 crore apartment sold, details inside

The apartment was originally bought for Rs 45 crore and was sold for around Rs 114 crore.

NCR region’s Millennium City Gurugram recently saw its most stunning real estate deal with an apartment selling for over Rs 100 crore. The deal has surprised both buyers and sellers with its price comparable to some of the costliest property deals in the poshest areas of national capital Delhi recently. What’s unusual about the deal is that the whopping amount doesn’t necessarily reflect the overall value of Gurugram’s real estate market.

According to reports, the apartment is situated on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram in the DLF The Camellias complex. The 11,000 square foot apartment was resold by original owners at a premium when other apartments in the complex are typically sold for around Rs 60 crore. The apartment was reportedly originally bought for Rs 45 crore and was sold for around Rs 114 crore. It is one of the most expensive condominiums in India now comparable to some of the costliest flats in Mumbai facing the sea and home to celebrities.

The developer sold the apartments in the complex at Rs 22,500 per square foot originally in 2014 as bare-shell units, according to reports. The owner invested a significant sum in the interior designing of the lavish apartment. This is the reason they could achieve the premium on the market price.

Analysts have termed it a “demand-supply mismatch”, saying that one a small amount of similar properties are available in the city. Additionally, the demand for the particular luxury flats is high among well-paid corporate executives. Other properties in the same area command prices of around Rs 15 crore.