Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR news: Greater Noida flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, to be ready by…

After years of delay, the flyover construction work began only after the Greater Noida Authority received consent from farmers on their land near Pusta. The travel for commuters from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad will become easy after the flyover to be built in Knowledge Park 3.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

The Greater Noida Authority has been taking major steps to ease congestion between Noida and Greater Noida with new roads. In a bid to reduce increasing traffic pressure at hubs connecting two cities, the authority has begun constructing a 40-feet flyover on the link road joining Noida Greno Expressway via Harnandi Pusta from the LG roundabout. 

 

The flyover is set to be constructed in Knowledge Park 3 which will make the travel easier for the commuters. The newly built flyover will link Dronacharya College to Harnandi Pusta, enabling commuters to take the route of LG Chowk via Knowledge Park near Noida Sector 145 and 146 to reach the expressway. After the completion of the flyover, the daily traveller could take a U-turn under the flyover to go to the Sharda roundabout. The vehicles going to Pushta from the Sharda roundabout will be able to divert from Dronacharya College to the service road next to the upcoming flyover. 

 

The project was planned in the year 2015 to reduce traffic at Parichowk and Surajpur Ghantaghar T-point of Greater Noida. The two points face major congestion at the peak hours and the situation worsens during rains. After years of delay, the construction work moved forward only after the authority received consent from farmers on their land near Pusta. The authority also acquired T-series land in Knowledge Park to go ahead with the construction. 

 

The Greater Noida authority has also planned to construct an 1100-meter-long and 60-meter-wide connecting road along with the flyover from Pusta to Noida. As per reports, a hefty amount of Rs 25 crore has been contributed towards the project. NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Authority reportedly said that the work is being done rapidly on the link road project so that it becomes functional in the next two years. Similarly, the Hindon Bridge construction work has also begun after multiple delays. The bridge aims to reduce the travel distance between Greater Noida’s LG Chowk and Noida Sector 146. 

 

