Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

National Herald case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to AJL, Young Indian

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

'One of the biggest coups in history': Anupam Mittal after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hires Sam Altman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

7 perfect captions for your instagram travel posts

Top 5 famous and successful mine rescue operations in history

8 Bollywood actors who underwent drastic physical transformation for movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

'How can you...': Karthik Subbaraj slams reporter calling Jigarthanda DoubleX actress Nimisha Sajayan ‘not beautiful’

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

The accused duped US citizens by sending voicemails and messages in the name of technical support on behalf of the customer care of multinational companies.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gurugram Cyber Crime Police has busted a fake call centre being run in a rented house and arrested 12 accused, including call centre's operator and two managers, police said. An FIR has been registered at cyber crime police station, east, and police are questioning the accused, they said.

Nine computers, two laptops, one mobile phone and a modem were recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused duped US citizens by sending voicemails and messages in the name of technical support on behalf of the customer care of multinational companies, they added.

According to the police the accused sent bulk voice mail and messages and duped foreigners through pop ups in the name of technical support. By taking remote access of their computer, laptops through Anydesk, Team Viewer, Ultra Viewer applications, they had taken about 500 to 1000 dollars per customer for technical support. They had charged through gift cards only, said police.

The cyber crime police got a tip-off that the fake call centre was being run from DLF phase 3. A team led by inspector Jasvir conducted a raid on Monday night where more than 12 employees were busy on computers and laptops. Most of them were busy making calls in English using their headphones and working on their systems, said police.

READ | Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

The arrested accused were identified as call centre operator Anant Raj Verma, a resident of Rajajipuram in Uttar Pradesh, managers Sankalp and Rajat Mishra, employees Vivek Singh, natives of Uttar Pradesh, Mayank, Pushpender Chauhan, residents of district Nuh, Vishal, Shivam, natives of Madhya Pradesh, Ravi Shankar, resident of Bhondsi, Vikas Prakash, a native of Kerala, Pushpender Singh, resident of village Nathupur in Gurugram and Ajay Singh of Ludhiana in Punjab, said police.

“This fake call centre was being operated for last one year in the rented house by call centre operator Anant Raj Verma. The arrested accused revealed that they were getting a fixed salary while incentive was extra. We are questioning the arrested accused,” said Vipin Ahlawat, ACP cyber.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

India's most expensive party, guests of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrived in private jets, the party costs...

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE