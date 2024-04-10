Delhi NCR news: DTC bus tickets now available on WhatsApp, check steps to book

WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.

Good news for people who often travel in the DTC buses in Delhi-NCR. They can now book their tickets on WhatsApp with simple steps. WhatsApp has introduced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for DTC commuters across the Delhi NCR region. It aims to simplify the transit experience for commuters. It has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot. The service is available in both English and Hindi. Currently, the WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.

Steps to book DTC tickets via WhatsApp

Step 1: Send 'Hi' to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code.

Step 2: Choose your preferred language - English or Hindi

Step 3: Click on 'Book Ticket'

Step 4: Click on the link generated and select your journey details

READ | Gurugram: Five towers of Chintels Paradiso to be demolished due to...

Points to note

For riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a quick purchase feature, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.

A rider per transaction can directly purchase a maximum of six tickets using their preferred UPI payment option within the chat window.

DTC is the first state bus network that has implemented this solution for riders across the region.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida and Gurugram Rapid metro routes giving metro riders a convenient way to book tickets.

(With inputs from ANI)