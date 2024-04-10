Twitter
Delhi NCR news: DTC bus tickets now available on WhatsApp, check steps to book

WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 08:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Good news for people who often travel in the DTC buses in Delhi-NCR. They can now book their tickets on WhatsApp with simple steps. WhatsApp has introduced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for DTC commuters across the Delhi NCR region. It aims to simplify the transit experience for commuters. It has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot. The service is available in both English and Hindi. Currently, the WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.

Steps to book DTC tickets via WhatsApp

Step 1: Send 'Hi' to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code.

Step 2: Choose your preferred language - English or Hindi

Step 3: Click on 'Book Ticket'

Step 4: Click on the link generated and select your journey details

READ | Gurugram: Five towers of Chintels Paradiso to be demolished due to...

Points to note

  • For riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a quick purchase feature, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.
  • A rider per transaction can directly purchase a maximum of six tickets using their preferred UPI payment option within the chat window.
  • DTC is the first state bus network that has implemented this solution for riders across the region.
  • Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida and Gurugram Rapid metro routes giving metro riders a convenient way to book tickets.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
