Delhi NCR news: DTC bus tickets now available on WhatsApp, check steps to book

Delhi ncr
WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.
Good news for people who often travel in the DTC buses in Delhi-NCR. They can now book their tickets on WhatsApp with simple steps. WhatsApp has introduced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for DTC commuters across the Delhi NCR region. It aims to simplify the transit experience for commuters. It has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot. The service is available in both English and Hindi. Currently, the WhatsApp chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single-journey QR tickets.
Steps to book DTC tickets via WhatsApp
Step 1: Send 'Hi' to +91 8744073223 or by scanning the QR code.
Step 2: Choose your preferred language - English or Hindi
Step 3: Click on 'Book Ticket'
Step 4: Click on the link generated and select your journey details
Points to note
(With inputs from ANI)