Good news for Delhiites! Delhi Metro launches QR-based ticketing system using Paytm, know how to get tickets

Through the Paytm Mobile App, Delhi Metro has introduced QR code-based ticketing, which is a convenient choice for commuters and improves the "ease of booking tickets" for travellers throughout its network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has added another convenient way for customers to buy tickets using the city's rapid transit system. The longest metro system in the nation has made all of its corridors QR code-based ticketing available through the Paytm Mobile App.

Through the Paytm Mobile App, Delhi Metro has introduced QR code-based ticketing, which is a convenient choice for commuters and improves the "ease of booking tickets" for travellers throughout its network.

Previously, the Airport Express Line was the only route that had this facility. In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the "Digital India" program, this action was taken.

“Introduction of this QR-based ticketing for all corridors of Delhi Metro through Paytm will facilitate efficient and hassle-free movement for lakhs of metro commuters in the National Capital," Dr Vikas Kumar said.

How to get a QR ticket on the Delhi metro through Paytm:

Open the Paytm app on your mobile phone Click on the ‘metro’ section on the app Now hold your smartphone in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates.

Commuters can now easily, quickly, and conveniently book tickets online from anywhere without having to physically visit ticket counters or wait in line thanks to these user-friendly digital methods.