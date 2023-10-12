Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-Meerut Eway to be linked to GT Road, know how it will benefit people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

According to the guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress, it is necessary for every expressway to be connected to the national highway.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will soon be linked to GT Road (NH-91). With the completion of a third-party audit of entry and exit points, it has now been agreed that entry and exit will be from the Expressway lane before the Crossings Republik (ABES Engineering College) cut (Delhi side).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had proposed that vehicles be allowed to exit from the lane before Lalkuan. A third-party audit was conducted. Considering the traffic pressure and the space available on the spot, it was agreed that one-on-one entry and exit should be made about 500 meters before the Crossings Republik (Delhi side) because here the vehicles coming from the national highway and service lanes would not be affected. Now, after the third-party audit has to get financial approval on the report, after which further work will start.

At present, people coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad get the option to exit at Dasna only after the UP Gate. At the same time, vehicles going from Ghaziabad to Delhi can enter the expressway lane from the National Highway at UP Gate after Dasna.

