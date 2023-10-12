Headlines

Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still called a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-Meerut Eway to be linked to GT Road, know how it will benefit people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Meet man who started business with Rs 10000 loan, now runs Rs 14000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Must-watch South Indian horror films on OTT

Roti vs Rice: Know which is the healthier option

World Arthritis Day 2023: 10 Superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Meet India's shortest actor, only 4'8", last three films earned Rs 2200 crore; more than Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Salman

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith separated in 2016, netizens wonder 'so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing'

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi-Meerut Eway to be linked to GT Road, know how it will benefit people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

According to the guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress, it is necessary for every expressway to be connected to the national highway.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will soon be linked to GT Road (NH-91). With the completion of a third-party audit of entry and exit points, it has now been agreed that entry and exit will be from the Expressway lane before the Crossings Republik (ABES Engineering College) cut (Delhi side).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had proposed that vehicles be allowed to exit from the lane before Lalkuan. A third-party audit was conducted. Considering the traffic pressure and the space available on the spot, it was agreed that one-on-one entry and exit should be made about 500 meters before the Crossings Republik (Delhi side) because here the vehicles coming from the national highway and service lanes would not be affected. Now, after the third-party audit has to get financial approval on the report, after which further work will start.

At present, people coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad get the option to exit at Dasna only after the UP Gate. At the same time, vehicles going from Ghaziabad to Delhi can enter the expressway lane from the National Highway at UP Gate after Dasna.

According to the guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress, it is necessary for every expressway to be connected to the national highway, but the GT Road (NH-91) was falling on this account was not connected to the expressway.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chartbuster', say netizens

This IIM graduate quit Rs 28,00,000 salary job for UPSC, bagged AIR 171 in first attempt without coaching; know how

NEET success story: 54-year-old engineer left high paying job to pursue MBBS, cracked NEET but with a twist

DNA Explainer: What is Vivo PMLA case involving Rs 62,476 crore?

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE