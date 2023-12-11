Headlines

Delhi NCR: Namo Bharat train trial conducted from Duhai to Modi Nagar

After commencement of the 17 km priority section of the Regional Rapid Transit System that covers Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, a trial run of the Namo Bharat train was conducted from Duhai to Modi Nagar South on Sunday.

PTI

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

After commencement of the 17 km priority section of the Regional Rapid Transit System that covers Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, a trial run of the Namo Bharat train was conducted from Duhai to Modi Nagar South on Sunday.
The train departed from Duhai station, reached Murad Nagar station, and then continued to cover the distance of about 12 km to Modi Nagar South.

"At present, the Namo Bharat trains are undergoing a trial run to test the track and traction. Initially, the train is being operated manually under the Train Control Management System. The train covered the distance from Muradnagar station to Modi Nagar South at a minimal speed. Later, it was brought back to Duhai while slightly increasing its speed," a statement from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said.

The 25 km-stretch between Duhai and Meerut South RRTS station is the next section of the corridor that will be opened for the public after the priority section.

The section has a total of four stations – Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South, and Meerut South.

"In June, the construction of the viaduct up to Meerut South was completed with the installation of the last span. Since then, various construction works like track laying, OHE installation, signalling and telecom, and electrical have been progressing at pace in this section," the NCRTC said.

The track laying work is almost complete and other works are in their final stages, said the public venture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 20 flagged off the Namo Bharat train in the 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

