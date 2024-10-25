The Uttar Pradesh government has given nod to the Noida Master Plan 2041, aiming to expanding the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR).

A significant highlight of the master plan is the approval of a 16-kilometer expressway, which will link the upcoming Jewar Airport to New Noida.

The Noida International Airport, popularly known as Jewar Airport, is currently under construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation on November 26, 2021 and it is set to start commercial flight operations on April 17, 2025.

The expressway is expected to enhance connectivity within various districts in Uttar Pradesh. According to several media reports, an official has confirmed plans to link the upcoming the airport with a railway line stretching from Rundhi to Chola. Meanwhile, a detailed project report in this regard has been submitted to the state government for approval.

Jewar Airport to run 25 domestic, three international flights on first day of operations

On the first day of operations, i.e., April 17, 2025, Jewar Airport is set to run two cargo, 25 domestic, and three international flights, connecting 25 Indian cities directly to Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. According to officials, the construction of the airport is expected to attract investments and enhance growth in the region.

The airport will also kickstart flight trials between November 15 and December 15.

The construction work of the airport's terminal building is beind done at a rapid pace. In December, the developer company Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd. will apply for an aerodrome license to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).