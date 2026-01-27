FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi-NCR hit by hailstorm after heavy rain, weather turns sharply cooler; check IMD forecast

Around 11 am on Tuesday, the IMD had issued a 'red' alert for several parts of Delhi and put some other parts of the capital city on an 'orange' alert. As per the weather department, a red alert implies that residents and authorities need to take action as severe weather conditions are likely.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

Delhi-NCR hit by hailstorm after heavy rain, weather turns sharply cooler; check IMD forecast
The fresh downpour came after a spell of heavy rainfall earlier in the day.
A hailstorm and light showers hit Delhi and neighbouring cities on Tuesday evening (January 27), leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. The fresh downpour came after a spell of heavy rainfall earlier in the day. On Tuesday morning, the national capital region (NCR) saw heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. In a weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of the possibility of hail during the evening hours.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, the IMD had issued a 'red' alert for several parts of Delhi and put some other parts of the capital city on an 'orange' alert. As per the weather department, a red alert implies that residents and authorities need to take action as severe weather conditions are likely. An orange alert implies that people should stay prepared and cautious due to the likelihood of adverse conditions.

On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degree Celsius. Delhi had last seen significant rainfall on Friday (January 23), when sudden showers and thunderstorm caused the highest January downpour in two years, bringing down temperatures and improving the air quality index (AQI). As per the air quality early warning system, the capital's AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday and Wednesday, before slipping back into the 'poor' category on Thursday.

