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DELHI NCR

Delhi heatwave not over yet as IMD forecasts scorching weather for next week

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department, the capital city is likely to witness the brutal heat spell for the most part of the coming week. This comes after Delhiites received a brief respite from the simmering heat with rainfall on Saturday morning.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 23, 2026, 09:35 PM IST

Delhi heatwave not over yet as IMD forecasts scorching weather for next week
Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave for days at a stretch
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The merciless heatwave that has been baking Delhi over the past few weeks is not over just yet. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city is likely to witness the brutal heat spell for the most part of the coming week. This comes after Delhiites received a brief respite from the simmering heat with rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms in some parts of the city on Saturday morning (May 23).

As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely in several pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between May 24 and May 29. The weather department has even warned of a 'severe' heatwave from May 24 to May 27. It said the heatwave alert will only be downgraded towards the end of the next week -- on Friday, May 29.

Earlier in the day, Delhi residents received some relief from the scorching heat, with parts of the city recording light rainfall. There was also a significant reduction in visibility, which lowered from 3,500 meters to 1,500 meters within one hour. The IMD said that gusty winds were prevailing in Delhi and the broader national capital region (NCR), advising residents to remain indoors until weather conditions improved.

Hot nights bring little relief

Residents in Delhi have not been at ease even at nights as temperatures remain several notches above the normal mark. Safdarjung, which is considered representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degree Celsius -- 1.7 degrees above normal. Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave for days at a stretch, with the maximum temperature crossing the 45-degree threshold in many parts. Further, warm nights have offered little relief to Delhiites so far this season.

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