Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

DELHI NCR
Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 370 at 9 am on Friday, according to government data. This marked the eighth straight day that the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. Over 18 monitoring stations recorded an AQI of more than 400, including Chandni Chowk and Anand Vihar.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) continues to deteriorate, with many areas of the national capital falling under the 'severe' category. Experts have sounded serious alarm over the situation, calling it a "public health emergency" and saying that there is enough evidence to show that pollution affects life expectancy. Doctors say that while masks and air purifiers provide protection, round-the-year policy-level changes are required to tackle the root of the problem.