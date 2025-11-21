DELHI NCR

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 370 at 9 am on Friday, according to government data. This marked the eighth straight day that the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. Over 18 monitoring stations recorded an AQI of more than 400, including Chandni Chowk and Anand Vihar.

Doctors say masks and air purifiers offer "limited individual protection" and cannot replace systemic policy solutions.

