FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026

Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 370 at 9 am on Friday, according to government data. This marked the eighth straight day that the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. Over 18 monitoring stations recorded an AQI of more than 400, including Chandni Chowk and Anand Vihar.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points
Doctors say masks and air purifiers offer "limited individual protection" and cannot replace systemic policy solutions.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) continues to deteriorate, with many areas of the national capital falling under the 'severe' category. Experts have sounded serious alarm over the situation, calling it a "public health emergency" and saying that there is enough evidence to show that pollution affects life expectancy. Doctors say that while masks and air purifiers provide protection, round-the-year policy-level changes are required to tackle the root of the problem.

  • Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 370 at 9 am on Friday, according to government data. This marked the eighth straight day that the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. Over 18 monitoring stations recorded an AQI of more than 400, including Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, and Narela. The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System said Delhi’s air quality is expected remain in the 'very poor' to 'severe' categories for nearly a week.
  • According to IITM-Decision Support System, vehicular emissions contributed an estimated 17.3 percent of PM 2.5 pollution, while stubble burning brought in 2.8 percent.
  • Farm fires in Delhi's neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and in Punjab have long contributed to pollution in the NCR. On Wednesday, there were 16 farm fire incidents in Punjab, 11 in Haryana, and 115 in UP -- considered enough to feed air pollution under winter conditions.
  • A survey by LocalCircles found that four out of five households in Delhi-NCR had at least one member fall ill in the last month. Alarmingly, 36 percent households had four or more members suffer respiratory or pollution-linked symptoms. Residents across the national capital region have reported persistent cough, burning eyes, headaches, congestion, and aggravated asthma since pollution began to worsen.
  • Doctors say that masks and air purifiers offer "limited individual protection" and cannot replace systemic policy solutions.
  • Dr Anant Mohan of AIIMS Delhi said: "The pollution here is absolutely severe and life-threatening. This situation has been going on for the last ten years. We try to do something every time, but in reality, on the ground, I don't see much change." He added: "The responsible agencies should take drastic steps over time. Not just respiratory, it's now affecting other organs as well. Many are facing life-threatening situations. There's definitely been an increase in both outpatient and emergency rooms. Many people even have to be put on ventilators. It should be treated like a public health emergency."
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points
Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral
Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth
Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE