Delhi Metro news: Train services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will be affected briefly on Friday morning (October 11) due to maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya station, officials said on Thursday. Train services will be briefly regulated in the early hours of Friday till 6.25 am.

On Friday, the first train service from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre will start at 6:29 am instead of 6 am and at 6:40 am instead of 6 am from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

"No train services will be available between the small section from Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate metro stations and vice versa. Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines stations will remain closed till resumption of train services i.e. Up to 6:25 am," he said. However, normal train services will remain available on the remaining major section of the Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre to Kashmere Gate and from Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya, he added.

According to the officials, to avoid any inconvenience to passengers during the early morning hours, announcements will be made at stations and inside trains on the Yellow Line about train destinations and changeover platforms during this maintenance period.

