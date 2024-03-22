Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

7 forgotten beauty queens-turned-Bollywood actresses 

Ajwain water for lowering high cholesterol: 7 health benefits of carom seeds

10 foods that boost your immune system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

As per DMRC’s official notification, Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Holi is around the corner and ahead of the auspicious occasion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed the timing of Delhi Metro Service on the day of Holi (March 25).

As per DMRC’s official notification, Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

“Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter,” it further stated.

Furthermore, DMRC also announced the closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest on Friday following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier in the day, DMRC announced the closure of the ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm. 

"On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement