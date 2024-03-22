Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

As per DMRC’s official notification, Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

Holi is around the corner and ahead of the auspicious occasion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed the timing of Delhi Metro Service on the day of Holi (March 25).

“Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter,” it further stated.

METRO TRAIN SERVICES TO START AT 2:30 PM ON HOLI



On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2024

Furthermore, DMRC also announced the closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest on Friday following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier in the day, DMRC announced the closure of the ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm.

"On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X.

