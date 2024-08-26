Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Delhi Metro has been expanding its network in Delhi-NCR since its inception in 2002. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently constructing its Phase 4 expansion project which will benefit thousands of daily commuters. However, DMRC has redesigned its Phase-4 construction plan to save 69 trees on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg Corridor, officials said on Monday.

They said that permission was received for felling overall 15,508 trees across Delhi for this phase, and approval was awaited for cutting 71 more on the Majlis Park–Maujpur Corridor. "The DMRC has redesigned its construction plans to avoid the felling of 69 trees on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor. Earlier, permission was sought for these trees as well.

The DMRC makes provisions for the plantation of 10 trees for each tree cut or transplanted for construction. All efforts are made to either avoid areas with trees while planning the alignment or transplantation, they said.

However, delays in receiving tree felling permissions have also led to delays on all three priority corridors of Phase 4, they added. The work in this phase began in December 2019 and was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km spanning 45 stations under the project's three priority corridors: Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line; and the Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62 km) Corridor, connecting the operational Violet Line and Airport Line from the respective ends.

