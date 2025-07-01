The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday appealed to commuters to refrain from making social media reels inside metro premises, warning that such activities not only violate rules but also pose safety risks and inconvenience to fellow passengers. Read on to know more on this.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday (June 30) appealed to commuters to refrain from making social media reels inside metro premises, warning that such activities not only violate rules but also pose safety risks and inconvenience to fellow passengers. "Making reels in the metro is not just about breaking rules, it's also about disrupting others' journeys. Let's follow Delhi Metro's rules to make our travel safe," the DMRC said in a post on X.

'Safar Karo, Shoot Nahi'

The advisory was issued on World Social Media Day as part of a broader awareness campaign highlighting the growing influence of social media. The DMRC's post was captioned: "Safar Karo, Shoot Nahi." On a separate note, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing Phase 4 expansion by completing a major underground tunnelling task between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of the Golden Line. The breakthrough was achieved when a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) completed its journey this morning at Vasant Kunj Metro Station, having constructed a 1,550-metre-long tunnel using a 91-metre-long TBM.

Delhi Metro's new tunnel

According to the DMRC, this new tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of approximately 22.86 meters (minimum depth 15.48 meters and maximum depth 30.25 meters). About 1,105 rings have been installed in the tunnel, with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters. The tunnel has been constructed using the proven EPBM (Earth Pressure Balancing Method) technology, featuring a concrete lining composed of precast tunnel rings. These tunnel rings were cast at a fully mechanised casting yard set up at Mundka. The concrete segments were cured with a steam curing system to achieve early strength. As part of the Phase 4 work approved so far, 40.109 kilometres of underground lines are being constructed. The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor has underground sections totaling 19.343 kilometers.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).