DELHI NCR
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday appealed to commuters to refrain from making social media reels inside metro premises, warning that such activities not only violate rules but also pose safety risks and inconvenience to fellow passengers. Read on to know more on this.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday (June 30) appealed to commuters to refrain from making social media reels inside metro premises, warning that such activities not only violate rules but also pose safety risks and inconvenience to fellow passengers. "Making reels in the metro is not just about breaking rules, it's also about disrupting others' journeys. Let's follow Delhi Metro's rules to make our travel safe," the DMRC said in a post on X.
'Safar Karo, Shoot Nahi'
The advisory was issued on World Social Media Day as part of a broader awareness campaign highlighting the growing influence of social media. The DMRC's post was captioned: "Safar Karo, Shoot Nahi." On a separate note, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing Phase 4 expansion by completing a major underground tunnelling task between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of the Golden Line. The breakthrough was achieved when a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) completed its journey this morning at Vasant Kunj Metro Station, having constructed a 1,550-metre-long tunnel using a 91-metre-long TBM.
Delhi Metro's new tunnel
According to the DMRC, this new tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of approximately 22.86 meters (minimum depth 15.48 meters and maximum depth 30.25 meters). About 1,105 rings have been installed in the tunnel, with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters. The tunnel has been constructed using the proven EPBM (Earth Pressure Balancing Method) technology, featuring a concrete lining composed of precast tunnel rings. These tunnel rings were cast at a fully mechanised casting yard set up at Mundka. The concrete segments were cured with a steam curing system to achieve early strength. As part of the Phase 4 work approved so far, 40.109 kilometres of underground lines are being constructed. The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor has underground sections totaling 19.343 kilometers.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).
Boeing 787 Dreamliner: US aviation expert makes BIG claim on Air India plane crash, says it may have occurred due to...
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump issued warning to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani
Axiom-4 crew conducts advance research, global outreach in cancer, food sources...,will help in...
After skipping India release, Sardaar Ji 3 breaks box office records in Pakistan; Diljit Dosanjh scores highest opening weekend for...
'9th fail cricketer...': Rinku Singh gets trolled after his appointment as Basic Education Officer by UP govt`
Scientists claim to find the oldest rocks on earth, discovered from...
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 11: Aamir Khan's sports comedy crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, earns Rs...
Meet man, college graduate who worked at grocery store, appointed by Donald Trump to this key terrorism prevention post, he will see...
IND vs ENG: Will Bumrah play Edgbaston Test against England? Here's what assistant coach Ryan Doeschate said
Watch: Boeing plane hit by strong winds while landing, escapes crash
Delhi to enforce fuel ban on these vehicles from July 1; check details
These two played a major role in Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3; they are not Akshay Kumar or Suniel Shetty but...
Losing hair in your 20s? These 5 mistakes might be the reason
This Indian IT giant teams up with Sam Altman's OpenAI for...; not Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys
Who is T Raja Singh? Controversial Telangana BJP MLA quits party amid state leadership tussle
Janaki vs The State of Kerala row: Malayalam film industry protests in front of CBFC office, details inside
'My marriage has...': Woman dies by suicide over dowry abuse, blames husband, in-laws despite giving gold, luxury car
This country tests world's first aerial taxi with zero emission, travel time reduced by...; will be launched in...
India's own bunker-buster missile! DRDO developing missiles with warheads that can penetrate 100 metres underground
Canada announces new PR route, immigration norms: Here's how it will affect Indians
Indian Railways notifies fare hike: Ticket prices for AC, non-AC raised by...; check details
Good news for Team India as England reveal its Playing XI for Edgbaston Test, excluding THIS star pacer, his name is...
Vikrant Massey says some people in Bollywood don't like him, make him feel 'lesser': 'I won't name them but...'
Viral Video: Inside gold-decorated home, where furniture, sockets have 24-carat gold, it is located in...
Delhi government launches Internship Programme for youth, know ALL about it
Meet Indian-origin man who bought island, runs a tech school from there, wants to turn in into..., located in...
Pakistan Army chief openly supports terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Is it ploy to embarrass Shehbaz Sharif as he plans...?
Neeraj Chopra wants to learn bowling skills from THIS Indian cricketer, his name is...
BIG move by Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra inks Rs 20000 crore pact with...; to explore...
Viral video: A little boy’s dramatic school escape is too relatable, teacher’s patience wins hearts online
BIG move by MS Dhoni as he files for trademark of nickname 'Captain Cool'
After Shefali Jariwala's sudden death, her Bigg Boss 13 co-star Rashami Desai makes BIG statement: 'I don't know why...'
Kolkata student rape case: South Calcutta Law College suspends all classes; PIL seeks...
Helicopter to groom, Rs 2.5 crore worth gifts to 15,000 guests….: Delhi’s most expensive wedding cost Rs…
Did Shefali Jariwala die because of anti-aging drugs? What are these medicines and how do they work?
Good news for Gautam Adani as this company becomes first Indian firm to cross...
Viral video: Woman faints after winning Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Caring Dress’ at auction, WATCH
This Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster had 17 songs, 8 were remixes; director bullied actress, stopped her from working with others, then...
New UPI Rules: limits on balance check..., GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users to see major changes from...
Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 results to be declared soon: Know steps to check marks, direct link here
Meet man who went to JNU after completing BTech, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., now appointed as...
Meet Royal princess who flew economy, went viral after video of her…, is not from India but…
'You will eat more when...': Indian mom feeds American vlogger with love, heartfelt video goes viral
Muharram 2025 Holiday in India: Will schools, banks, and markets be closed on July 7? Know here
Former KKR all-rounder gets appointed as acting head coach of Pakistan in Test cricket, his name is...
KRK calls Paresh Rawal 'male Rakhi Sawant' after his sudden u-turn on Hera Pheri 3: 'The man who drinks his own urine...'
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath warns about future job market, says 4-yr degree not enough, names one skill to stay relevant, it is...
NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED at nios.ac.in: Check steps to download, direct link here
Anil Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance firm participates in global bids for...; plans to set up...
Good news for Lalit Modi as Supreme Court allows him to seek remedy in connection with IPL 2009 case
Aakriti Thakur wins Inspiring Brand and Marketing Leader of the Year at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan goes speechless as crowd of fans cheer for his son Abhishek Bachchan for completing 25 years in Bollywood
Kolkata Rape Case: Has Mamata Banerjee lost grip over TMC cadre? How may it benefit BJP in Assembly Elections 2026?
CUET 2025 UG Result Expected Today: Check steps to download scorecard, direct link here
Telangana: 12 killed, dozens injured in blast at Sangareddy pharma plant; PM Modi announces compensation of Rs... to victims' kin
Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launching in India tomorrow: Check India price, design, camera features and more
WBJEE Result 2025: Result to be announced soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; here's how you can download scorecard
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, THIS actor supports Diljit Dosanjh, says 'his mind is not poisoned'
What is fatwa? Will Muslims target Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu after Shiite clergy's decree? Salman Rushdie was stabbed after fatwa...
ICAI CA Final May 2025: Result to be announced soon at icai.nic.in; here's how you can download scorecard
Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan as ruthless villain steals spotlight in Kajol-Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller
Meet woman, who lost her father when she was 6 months old, her mother remarried when she was 3, later became IITian to fulfill her dadi's dream, she is...
This 200-year-old hotel, which is worth Rs 26 crore, is being sold for Rs 118, Queen Victoria once stayed here, but owner has put one condition, it is...
What is special about International Space Station and how much of its life is left?
3rd Stage of Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Presale Sells Out in a Flash
India's neighbour unveils mystery bomb, capable of widespread destruction, can destroy power stations, cause complete blackout, not Pakistan, it is...
This is world's most expensive car, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, it costs Rs..., owner is...
Abhishek Bachchan makes big statement amid separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai: ’It's not just me...'
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead in road accident in Shimla amid heavy rains across the state, here's all you need to know
Iran's top Shia cleric issues 'fatwa' against Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Make enemies regret their...'
Kareena Kapoor makes FIRST statement about Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, reveals its impact on Taimur and Jeh: ’They have seen…’
What is 'Einstein visa' and why are skilled workers considering it as alternative to H-1B visa? It offers direct path to...
Bank Holidays in July 2025: Banks to remain closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list here
Father-daughter duo dances on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana', Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's company reacts after video goes viral, watch
Pakistan, China in fear, India to equip Su-30MKI with this Russian missile, it has the ability to..., name is...
Meet actor who played young Shah Rukh Khan, fought evil as TV superhero, quit acting and now runs a media empire worth Rs...
Shefali Jariwala's demise: Doctor gives major update in 'Kaanta Laga' girl sudden death, suspects...
Good news for Indian travellers, hotels in this country are cheaper than a burger, not Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, it is...
China's big blow to its friend Pakistan, refuses to give this weapon, Shehbaz Sharif in tension due to...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, defeated disability, to became India's first differently-abled IAS officer, her name is..., she is currently posted in...
Meet actor who lost his parents at 14, used to sell lipstick door-to-door, worked in photo-lab, started as dancer before his first acting offer from Jaya Bachchan, he is now top actor, name is...
Abhishek Bachchan reveals father Amitabh Bachchan's unique calling style: 'But for WhatsApp, I will have to...'
Donald Trump’s big reveal, says 'group of very wealthy people' set to buy TikTok, but needs China's Xi Jinping's approval due to...
Iran Israel war: Donald Trump makes BIG statement on US' strikes, says bombs 'went through like it was...'
India responds to defence attache's comments on Operation Sindoor, says, 'his remarks have been...'
India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live on TV and online
Donald Trump drops big hint on who will buy TikTok, says will need China's approval: 'It’s a group of...'
'Rohit Sharma gave me 10 minutes...': Sanju Samson's shocking revelation on T20 World Cup 2024 final snub
This country uses heavy-lift drone to save man trapped in flooded city, WATCH viral video
Paresh Rawal confirms return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, details inside
'Too dependent on Jasprit Bumrah': Ex-India captain's brutal reality check for Shubman Gill and Co
Maharashtra government cancels 3-langauge policy resolutions amid 'Hindi imposition' charge
Married couple found dead at flat in Jaipur, last CCTV footage reveals shocking details, police say...
Air India Jet bound for Delhi from Tokyo lands in Kolkata due to..., airline issues statement
'Would’ve never made it to the squad...': Ex-India star's blunt verdict on Shreyas Iyer's England snub
BIG announcement by Indian Railways as it gears up to speed up chart prep, upgrade reservation system and..., check details here
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's new salary is staggering amount of Rs..., set to manage...
'Faith has no religion': Video of Muslim woman worshipping at Lord Shiva temple wins hearts online
'Hindustan humare baap ke baap ka hai': Diljit Dosanjh's remark irks Abhijeet Bhattacharya, slams Punjabi singer, video goes viral
From Nita Ambani's saree to Radhika Merchant's contemporary glam, the Ambani family turned heads at Mumbai wedding