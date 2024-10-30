As per the DMRC, the last metro train on all lines, including the Airport Express line, will depart from terminal stations at 10:00 pm on October 31.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a change in metro timings for October 31. On this day, the last metro train will depart at 10:00 PM from terminal stations on all lines, including the Airport Express line. Normally, metro services run until 11:00 PM, but the timing has been adjusted for the festival.

The DMRC posted on X (formerly Twitter) that metro services would operate as usual throughout the day, beginning at the regular start times on all lines.

To manage the festive rush, the DMRC has added 60 extra metro trips on October 29 and 30. This will help ease congestion as people travel for Diwali shopping and celebrations. DMRC encouraged people to use the metro to avoid traffic and reduce pollution. “Whether heading to markets, visiting family, or exploring the city, make your festive travel smooth and eco-friendly by choosing the metro,” DMRC said.

As people flood markets for Diwali shopping, traffic jams were reported in several areas, including Badarpur Flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, and Ashram.