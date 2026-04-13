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'Will blow up with 15 cyanide-filled RDX bombs': Delhi Legislative Assembly receives threat emails

The emails were sent to the official IDs of the Vidhansabha Secretariat and House Speaker Vijender Gupta. The threat emails came just days after a major security breach occurred at the Delhi Assembly premises.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

'Will blow up with 15 cyanide-filled RDX bombs': Delhi Legislative Assembly receives threat emails
The threat emails came days after a major security breach occurred at the Delhi Assembly premises.
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday (April 13) received bomb threat emails, which said the House would be blown up with "15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs". The threats repeatedly mentioned the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The emails were sent to the official IDs of the Vidhansabha Secretariat and House Speaker Vijender Gupta. The threat emails came just days after a major security breach occurred at the Delhi Assembly premises.

The emails, accessed by the Hindustan Times, said: "Within three hours, we'll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises." They added that the Delhi Assembly would be blown up "because SV Shekhar was sent to South India and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a BJP Brahmin agent." Both the emails were written entirely in Hindi and carried the same content.

The emails further read: "No Brahmin should become part of the DMK. If at all, they become part of the party, they should chant the slogan 'Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad' in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us." The threats came days after a masked man in a car broke through an iron gate at the Delhi Assembly complex. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh of Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), got out of his Tata Sierra SUV car, walked towards Speaker Vijender Gupta's car, placed a bouquet on it, and drove away. Singh was later detained by the police, with his family saying he was in distress and off medication.

The threat emails have come days ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, due to take place in a single phase on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. Some key parties in the fray are the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and film star Vijay's new outfit -- the TVK.

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