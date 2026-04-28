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Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj's Chuna Mandi area, no casualties

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Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj's Chuna Mandi area, no casualties

The incident, which occurred in a densely-packed area, saw local police officers and firefighters working to rescue residents trapped on the upper floors of the building. Police personnel and fire tenders were deployed to evacuate occupants. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 01:47 AM IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj's Chuna Mandi area, no casualties
Police officials and fire tenders were deployed to evacuate occupants of the building.
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A fire broke out on the third floor of a building in the Chuna Mandi area of Paharganj in Delhi on Monday evening (April 27), officials said, according to news agency ANI. The incident, which occurred in a densely-packed area, saw local police officers and firefighters working to rescue residents trapped on the upper floors of the building. Police personnel and fire tenders were deployed to evacuate occupants. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Earlier, on Sunday (April 26), a massive fire had broken out at a factory in the city's Narela area. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot after officials received information about the incident. "A fire call was received at 9:17-9:18 am. There are no casualties. The factory is spread across 250 meters. Fire had spread on the second and third floors. They had stored things even on the staircase from the basement to the terrace. So, it is difficult to even use the staircase. We will wind this up in another half an hour," a fire official had said at the time, according to ANI.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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