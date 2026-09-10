Delhi House Collapse: SC declines to take over Satya Niketan case, flags dangerous overcrowding in PGs

The Supreme Court has declined to transfer the Satya Niketan building collapse proceedings from the Delhi High Court while raising concerns over overcrowded and unsafe PG facilities in the Capital.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 10, declined to transfer to itself the proceedings related to the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, saying substantial progress had already been made before the Delhi High Court.

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan said the Delhi High Court should continue monitoring the matter at regular intervals. The case will next be heard on September 15, when the court will examine compliance affidavits submitted by civic authorities in Delhi and Lucknow.

“Having regard to the aforesaid, we accept the suggestions of the learned amicus curiae and do not disturb the position of the case before the Delhi High Court. The High Court is requested to monitor the case at short intervals,” the Bench said.

SC flags unsafe PG facilities

During the hearing, the Supreme Court raised concerns about overcrowding and poor safety arrangements in paying guest (PG) accommodations in Delhi.

The Bench observed that some PG facilities were housing far too many students in limited space and lacked proper entry and exit arrangements.

“They pack 100 students in one room… there is no adequate ingress or egress,” the Bench said.

The court also indicated that it wanted authorities to address violations involving land use and building rules in Delhi. It said residential areas were increasingly being used in ways that did not conform to the permitted land use.

“Residential areas are in a mess... children cannot play, elders cannot walk,” the Bench said.

Amicus says action has started

Senior Advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, who is assisting the Supreme Court as amicus curiae, told the Bench that unauthorised commercial use of residential properties was increasing.

He pointed to the Delhi High Court's earlier orders in connection with the Satya Niketan collapse, including directions for an inquiry into the incident and safety inspections of PG facilities under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Sinha said that action had started following the High Court's directions and that “things are moving” on the ground.

He also informed the court that demolition of unauthorised structures in Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar had begun.

SC decides to let Delhi HC continue

At the beginning of the hearing, the Supreme Court had indicated that it was considering whether the matter should be dealt with directly by it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, MCD and Delhi Police, argued that the issue was local and could continue before the Delhi High Court.

“Since it is a local issue, may it be handled by the Delhi High Court,” SG Mehta said. The Bench initially responded that the matter could be easier to control if it remained before the Supreme Court.

“It will be more in control if the proceedings are before us,” the Bench said.

However, after hearing the amicus and noting the progress already made by the High Court, the Supreme Court eventually decided not to transfer the proceedings.

‘We have never taken this matter as adversarial’

The Bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta not to view the proceedings as an adversarial matter.

“After two months, you will understand why we are saying this. Have faith in us. We have never taken this matter as adversarial… we need assistance from you. We will take care of your apprehensions,” the Bench said.

The proceedings are part of a broader case concerning violations of land-use norms and building bye-laws. In March, the Supreme Court had expanded the scope of the matter and sought details from civic authorities in several state capitals, including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata, about action taken against similar violations.

Delhi HC seeks policy on student hostels

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 9, issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi University on a PIL seeking a comprehensive policy for safe, affordable and adequate hostel facilities for university students in the Capital.

The development comes amid concerns over the safety and living conditions of students staying in PG accommodations and other residential facilities across Delhi.

Arrests made in Satya Niketan case

Delhi Police has also taken action in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Police arrested 31-year-old Sudhanshu Lovneesh, who allegedly operated the PG facility. Labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, who had been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj a day earlier, was also formally arrested.

Both were subsequently remanded to two days of police custody.