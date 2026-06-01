Delhi's health system overhauled: Over 40 doctors and officers transferred to strengthen CPA

CM Gupta said that 10 doctors, including HOO (Head of Office) Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred in the CPA. Apart from this, 19 employees have been transferred to strengthen paramedical services. This includes pharmacists, junior medical lab technicians, lab attendants, drivers, etc.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that to improve the capital's health services, more than 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative officers and employees working under the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) operating under the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Health Department have been transferred. The chief minister stated that providing better medical facilities to the residents of Delhi is the commitment of her government, and that any kind of negligence or indiscipline would not be tolerated.

CM Gupta said that 10 doctors, including HOO (Head of Office) Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred in the CPA. Apart from this, 19 employees have been transferred to strengthen paramedical services. This includes pharmacists, junior medical lab technicians, lab attendants, drivers, etc.

According to CM Gupta, 10 employees of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, and Junior Assistant levels have also been transferred to increase efficiency in administrative works. During the review of human resources, the status of officers and employees working in the CPA has also been assessed. Along with this, information on such employees has also been compiled who are on the pay scale of the CPA but are working in other offices, so that more effective utilisation of available resources can be ensured. Besides this, other staff has also been removed from the CPA.

Gupta informed that the CPA is an important center of the Delhi government's health system, from where the work of procurement and supply of medicines, medical equipment, and other essential health materials is operated. To make this system more efficient, experienced officers and employees from various hospitals and departments are being attached. Under this process, 12 medical officers from various hospitals and health institutions have been posted to the CPA. These include Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officer, and CMO-level officers. Their posting will further strengthen procurement, storage, supply, and administrative works.

CM Gupta said that to expedite departmental works, additional responsibilities have also been assigned to various officers. The responsibility of operating the Project Branch, Caretaking Branch, Store and Purchase Branch, Computer Cell, Mobile Health Scheme, PGMS, RTI, Child Rights, Health Mela, Hospital Coordination, and other important units has been given to the respective officers. And, necessary administrative arrangements have also been done to make the works related to the Store and Purchase Branch and the CPA more effective.

Gupta further said the objective of the Delhi government is to provide the necessary human resources to every unit of the Health Department and to strengthen institutional capacity. The city government is committed to ensuring that the procurement and supply system of medicines and medical materials is fully enhanced, and that time-bound health services are available to the residents of Delhi, according to an official statement.