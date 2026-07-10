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Delhi govt signs MoU to implement rainwater harvesting project across 75 schools

Delhi govt to implement rainwater harvesting project in 75 schools

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Delhi govt signs MoU to implement rainwater harvesting project across 75 schools

It was signed between the Indraprastha Gas Limited, the Directorate of Education, and Ehsaas NGO in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Under the MoU, a rainwater harvesting project will be implemented in 75 CM Shri Schools across the capital.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

Delhi govt signs MoU to implement rainwater harvesting project across 75 schools
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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A key memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday at the Delhi Secretariat under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative. It was inked between the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the Directorate of Education, and Ehsaas NGO in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Under the MoU, a rainwater harvesting project will be implemented in 75 CM Shri Schools across the capital.

According to a press release from the Delhi government, the project will be implemented under the IGL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. It includes audit and restoration of existing rainwater harvesting systems on school campuses as well as installation of new rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. As part of the project, water conservation and environmental awareness programmes will also be held for students and teachers.

As per the release, the project is expected to enable groundwater recharge of around two lakh litres annually in each school, helping conserve water and improve groundwater levels in Delhi. Based on the results of the project, the government of Delhi plans to expand the rainwater harvesting system in a phased manner to other government schools and to schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

CM Gupta expressed confidence that the initiative would give a new direction to water conservation and environmental sustainability in Delhi and would also contribute towards making the capital greener and more sustainable. Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that water conservation is not merely an environmental necessity but the foundation of a secure future for the coming generations. She said that the Delhi government is promoting education and environmental conservation together. The CM added that the initiative is an important step towards effectively implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' vision in Delhi and that the government has chosen to begin this effort with schools. Gupta also expressed hope that the project would eventually be expanded to around 800 Delhi government schools, helping promote rainwater harvesting and groundwater conservation on a much larger scale in the capital.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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