Delhi govt launches Rs 5 thali at 100 Atal Canteens across city; check locations, timings, and menu

The government of Delhi on Thursday (December 25) launched the Atal Canteen scheme to offer nutritious meals at just Rs 5 per plate at 100 locations across the national capital city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the programme, which is aimed at providing food with dignity to the poor, labourers, and low-income families. The scheme has been named after the late BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and launched on his 101st birth anniversary. "Atal Canteen will become the soul of Delhi, a place where no one should have to sleep hungry," Gupta said.

Key details of scheme

On Thursday, the Delhi government started 45 Atal canteens across key locations, including RK Puram, Jangpura, Shalimar Bagh, Greater Kailash, Rajouri Garden, Narela, and Bawana. The remaining 55 canteens will be opened in the coming days. The budget canteens will serve two meals in a day to around 500 people, as per reports. The timings are as follows:

Lunch: 11 am to 4 pm

Dinner: 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Each plate at the canteen consists of chapatis, rice, dal, a seasonal vegetable dish, and pickle.

The Delhi government has gone ahead with a digital token system to distribute meals, replacing manual coupons. Reportedly, CCTV cameras will monitor all 100 canteens in real time through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) digital platform.