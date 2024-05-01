FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama lags behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by over Rs 100 crore

Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta

After Dhurandhar, Border 2 success; Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna unite for Netflix legal drama Ikka, first look out - Watch

'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla over parliament speech row

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji's crime thriller continues to struggle, crosses Rs 20 crore in India

IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match?

Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'Babuji' Harivansh Rai Bachchan's advice on struggles: 'Jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai'

Mumbai: Air India, IndiGo planes collide on runway at airport; DGCA launches probe

Earthquake: Strong tremors reported in Kolkata as magnitude 5.9 quake hits Myanmar

Delhi govt plans to build new bridge over Yamuna river to ease traffic congestion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama lags behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by over Rs 100 crore

Border 2 box office day 12: Sunny Deol films lags far behind Dhurandhar

Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households: CM Gupta

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji's crime thriller continues to struggle, crosses Rs 20 crore in India

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji film crosses Rs 20 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta

The scheme will also cover those eligible ration card holders who are using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, CM Gupta said in a briefing. The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 242 crore to send through DBT under the free LPG cylinder scheme, she said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST

Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government of Delhi will provide one free LPG cylinder to every eligible ration card-holding household in the capital city on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday (February 3). The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister. The city government has decided to transfer the cost of an LPG cylinder directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

The scheme will also cover those eligible ration card holders who are using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, CM Gupta said in a briefing. The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 242 crore to send through DBT under the free LPG cylinder scheme, she said. Currently, a liquefied petroleum gas or LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 853.

Beneficiaries covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive financial aid of Rs 553 per cylinder, after the adjustment of the Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy provided by the central government, while non-Ujjwala ration card-holding families will be provided full assistance of Rs 853 per cylinder, according to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

After implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, opening Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and setting up Atal canteens which provide subsidised meals, the Delhi government has now fulfilled yet another of the ruling BJP's promises made ahead of the assembly polls in February last year. CM Gupta said the new scheme is part of the city government's policy of targeted and accountable welfare. "The prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through DBT into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family," she said on Tuesday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama lags behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by over Rs 100 crore
Border 2 box office day 12: Sunny Deol films lags far behind Dhurandhar
Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households: CM Gupta
After Dhurandhar, Border 2 success; Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna unite for Netflix legal drama Ikka, first look out - Watch
After Dhurandhar, Border 2 success; Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna unite for Ikka
'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla over parliament speech row
'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to LS Speaker over ruckus
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji's crime thriller continues to struggle, crosses Rs 20 crore in India
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji film crosses Rs 20 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement