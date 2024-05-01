Delhi govt to provide free LPG cylinder to eligible households on Holi, Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta

The scheme will also cover those eligible ration card holders who are using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, CM Gupta said in a briefing. The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 242 crore to send through DBT under the free LPG cylinder scheme, she said.

The government of Delhi will provide one free LPG cylinder to every eligible ration card-holding household in the capital city on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday (February 3). The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister. The city government has decided to transfer the cost of an LPG cylinder directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

The scheme will also cover those eligible ration card holders who are using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, CM Gupta said in a briefing. The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 242 crore to send through DBT under the free LPG cylinder scheme, she said. Currently, a liquefied petroleum gas or LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 853.

Beneficiaries covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive financial aid of Rs 553 per cylinder, after the adjustment of the Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy provided by the central government, while non-Ujjwala ration card-holding families will be provided full assistance of Rs 853 per cylinder, according to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

After implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, opening Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and setting up Atal canteens which provide subsidised meals, the Delhi government has now fulfilled yet another of the ruling BJP's promises made ahead of the assembly polls in February last year. CM Gupta said the new scheme is part of the city government's policy of targeted and accountable welfare. "The prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through DBT into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family," she said on Tuesday.