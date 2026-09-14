Delhi govt to launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore: CM Rekha Gupta

At the presser, the chief minister said that through ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’, the government is working to directly connect with citizens and communicate its public service initiatives and development works.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while addressing a press conference, announced that the Delhi government will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects across departments under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

At the presser, the chief minister said that through ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’, the government is working to directly connect with citizens and communicate its public service initiatives and development works. During the campaign, projects worth more than Rs 13,820 crore across various departments will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid, the government said.

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, while addressing a press conference, announced that the Delhi Government will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects across departments under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.



The Chief Minister said that through… pic.twitter.com/JkXZdaAhbF — DNA (@dna) September 14, 2026

CM Gupta informed that these projects include works worth Rs 365 crore by IFC, Rs 77 crore by the Tourism Department, Rs 33 crore by the Transport Department, Rs 2,800 crore by the PWD, Rs 550 crore by the Trade & Taxes Department, Rs 1,537 crore by the Power Department, Rs 30 crore by the Fire Department, and Rs 247 crore by MCD.

The chief minister said that the objective of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is to strengthen good governance and establish direct communication between the government and people through dedicated public service initiatives. Gupta extended her best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his guidance and support will continue to provide strength to Delhi’s development journey. She added that Delhi will continue to move forward shoulder to shoulder with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).