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Delhi govt to cover health expenses of 2.7 lakh construction workers and their families

Under the scheme, annual health check-ups for workers and their families, in addition to a range of medical services, will be provided free of cost. The entire treatment process will be cashless, ensuring that workers and their families do not have to bear any financial burden.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 01:11 AM IST

Delhi govt to cover health expenses of 2.7 lakh construction workers and their families
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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The Delhi government has taken a key step towards safeguarding the health of workers and their families in the national capital, an official release said. At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, approval was granted to the 'Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme' for the health protection of registered building and construction workers and their families in Delhi. The scheme is expected to benefit around 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and their families, covering nearly 10 lakh people.

Under the scheme, annual health check-ups for workers and their families, in addition to a range of medical services, will be provided free of cost. The entire treatment process will be cashless, ensuring that workers and their families do not have to bear any financial burden. CM Gupta said the Delhi government is working with full sensitivity and commitment for the welfare of every section of the society, particularly the poor and underprivileged families.

Gupta said construction workers are the foundation of the capital's development, adding that strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority for her government. She said that construction workers are routinely exposed to stone-cutting dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery, general dust, and physically demanding work conditions. As a result, they remain vulnerable to silicosis (a lung disease), respiratory ailments, skin disorders, and other serious health issues. Gupta noted that a comprehensive health protection scheme for construction workers had long been lacking, and the new initiative has been designed to address that gap.

The chief minister said that under the scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents, will receive free and quality healthcare services through listed hospitals and mobile health units. Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to Rs 10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families, according to the government. The beneficiaries of the scheme will have access to free OPD and IPD services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, emergency medical aid, and referral services. Healthcare services will also be delivered through Mobile Medical Units at construction sites and in areas with a high concentration of workers. A 24x7 toll-free helpline will also be set up to assist workers. The Delhi government expects an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 200 crore on the scheme.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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