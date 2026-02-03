Delhi govt plans to build new bridge over Yamuna river to ease traffic congestion

The proposal was put forth by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a meeting with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). A senior government official said the plan was still at an initial stage and under discussion.

The government of Delhi is considering a proposal to build a new bridge over the Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge or replace the Old Iron Bridge to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the capital city's eastern parts, news agency PTI reported. The proposal was put forth by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a meeting with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). A senior government official said the plan was still at an initial stage and under discussion.

As per the PTI report, an official said: "The proposal is at an initial stage. The government is considering it to improve connectivity in the Trans-Yamuna area and enhance links between North East, North and Central Delhi." With RRTS stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway getting ready, traffic congestion on the Ring Road, especially near Sarai Kale Khan area, is expected to increase, according to officials.

Presently, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway terminate near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road. In the near future, the DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also set to open, officials said, as per PTI. "Keeping this in view, the government is planning to propose a new bridge. The location is not finalised and is being examined. PWD will study the stretch from Old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to check feasibility, traffic congestion, and vehicular movement," an official stated.

The Old Iron Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, is a double-decker bridge, facilitating vehicular movement on the lower deck and trains on the upper deck. At present, there are over two dozen bridges over the Yamuna, including road and rail bridges.