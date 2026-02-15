Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Gupta has described the plan as highly beneficial, stating the ID is not merely a number but a powerful digital instrument against corruption and land disputes. She also stressed the initiative represents a decisive step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Digital India'.

The government of Delhi has undertaken a landmark initiative to issue an Aadhaar-like unique identity for each parcel of land in the capital city. Under the plan, every land parcel will be assigned a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN). The measure is part of the city government’s commitment to modernising Delhi’s land records and freeing residents from longstanding property disputes. The system is also being referred to as 'Bhu Aadhaar'.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has described the plan as highly beneficial, stating that the ID is not merely a number but a powerful digital instrument against corruption and land disputes. She also stressed that the initiative represents a decisive step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Digital India' on the ground. Gupta said the need to implement this system in Delhi had been felt for a long time. The scheme originates with the Government of India’s Ministry of Rural Development and the Department of Land Resources, and is said to be especially crucial for the national capital. Gupta said that the scheme, introduced by the central government in 2016, is being taken up in mission mode.

The responsibility for implementing the system has been entrusted to the IT branch of the Revenue Department, which will also receive support from the Survey of India (SoI). According to the government, the 14-digit code will be georeferenced, bringing down disputes over land boundaries. It will facilitate coordination of land data among various government departments, and is expected to reduce fraudulent transactions and multiple registrations. The government says the system will being ease and convenience to the people as a single number will provide comprehensive details of a property. The Delhi government has already carried out a pilot project in Tilangpur Kotla village in West Delhi district, where 274 ULPINs have successfully been generated.