Delhi Dry Day: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates in October, November, check full list

According to an order issued by Excise Department Commissioner, liquor shops will be closed on these days

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Delhi Dry Day: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates in October, November, check full list
The Excise Department of Delhi has announced that liquor shops across the national capital will be closed for six days during the festive months of October and November. This decision is aimed at respecting important national holidays and religious festivals.

According to an order issued on September 19 by Excise Department Commissioner Ravi Jha, liquor shops will be closed for a total of four days in October:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

October 12: Vijaya Dashami (Saturday)

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday)

October 31: Diwali (Thursday)

In November, liquor shops will be closed for two days.

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday)

November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday)

The closure aligns with the observance of these significant days. Gandhi Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, and liquor shops across India typically remain closed in his memory.

Similarly, during major religious festivals such as Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, the sale of alcohol is prohibited. These days will be recognized as dry days in Delhi.

However, it’s important to note that hotels with L-15 and L-15F licences will still be allowed to serve liquor to their resident guests during these closures. This initiative reflects the government's effort to respect cultural traditions and promote responsible consumption during important celebrations.

