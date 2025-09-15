Delhi CM Rekha Gupta submits her SIR enumeration form, urges voters to participate

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta appealed to voters to accurately fill their Enumeration Forms and submit them to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) within the prescribed timeline.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday completed formalities under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by submitting the enumeration form for herself and her family. CM Gupta also urged all eligible electors in the national capital to participate in the ongoing exercise.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta appealed to voters to accurately fill their Enumeration Forms and submit them to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) within the prescribed timeline. "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today completed the formalities under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by submitting the Enumeration Form for herself and her family. She appealed to all eligible electors in Delhi to participate in the ongoing revision process by filling their Enumeration Forms accurately and submitting them to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) within the prescribed timeline," the Delhi CMO said in a post on X.

The SIR of electoral rolls commenced in Delhi on Tuesday as part of the ECI's nationwide exercise, aimed at ensuring that "no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll." According to an official release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits from June 30 to July 29 to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms from existing electors. Draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, followed by a claims and objections period till September 4. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

The CEO's office said that every existing voter whose name already appears in the electoral roll will receive an Enumeration Form through their BLO. If a house is found locked during the visit, the BLO will leave the form and make at least three visits to collect the completed document. The release said that no documents are required to be submitted along with the Enumeration Form. Electors can also complete the process online through the Election Commission's voter services portal, while assistance is available through the voter helpline number 1950, the 'Book-A-Call' facility for contacting BLOs, and voter help centres set up across all district headquarters and assembly constituencies in Delhi.