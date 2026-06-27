Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says coaching centres failing to comply with safety norms will be sealed

Based on the recommendations of a High Court committee, the Delhi government will soon introduce a robust regulatory law to ensure stricter oversight, greater accountability, and enhanced safety of students, CM Gupta said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that coaching centres that fail to comply with mandatory safety norms will no longer be permitted to operate in the city. Based on the recommendations of a High Court committee, the Delhi government will soon introduce a robust regulatory law to ensure stricter oversight, greater accountability, and enhanced safety of students, CM Gupta said in a video statement.

CM Gupta has also encouraged students to report any negligence or lack of safety measures at their coaching centres via email, message, or phone call. She added that the Delhi government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every student in the capital city.