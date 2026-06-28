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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders inspection of Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders inspection of Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh

The Delhi CMO said that the government would not tolerate any lapses, asserting that any irregularities confirmed during the inquiry will invite strict action.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 02:03 AM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders inspection of Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Shalimar Bagh's Fortis Hospital. According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a team of officials inspected the facility on Thursday. "Acting upon a complaint received during the CM Jan Sunwai, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. A team of officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the hospital. Discrepancies have been observed. A detailed report of the same shall be examined thoroughly," said the Delhi CMO.

The Delhi CMO further said that the government would not tolerate any lapses, asserting that any irregularities confirmed during the inquiry will invite strict action. "Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient's right to timely and dignified care," the Delhi CMO added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has approved the Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme, marking a key initiative. Under the scheme, the city government has extended cashless healthcare coverage to 2.70 lakh registered construction workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, including their families. "The Delhi Government has approved the Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme, extending cashless healthcare to 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, including their families. With treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh for workers and Rs 10 lakh for their families, along with annual health check-ups, empanelled hospitals, emergency medical support and mobile medical units, Delhi is strengthening the social security of its workforce," the Delhi CMO said in a statement. Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at listed hospitals, while the limit for a family will be Rs 10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families.

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