Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins cleanliness drive at Yamuna ghat, urges public participation

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta conveyed the message of public participation in keeping the Yamuna clean by joining the cleaning drive at the ghat.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined a large number of young people, volunteers, social organisations, and residents in a shramdaan drive at the Yamuna Ghat in Chilla Village as part of the 'Clean Delhi with CM' campaign. According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Gupta conveyed the message of public participation in keeping the Yamuna clean by joining the cleaning drive at the ghat.

On the occasion, Gupta said the Yamuna is not merely a river but Delhi's memory, culture, and lifeline. Keeping it clean, pure, and free-flowing is not just the responsibility of the government, but the shared responsibility of every citizen, she added. Gupta further said that the Yamuna, which has been a centre of faith for millions of people for centuries, is today facing the challenge of pollution, and restoring it to a clean and pristine state is a shared responsibility of both the government and the society.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is continuously working towards the scientific, sustainable, and comprehensive rejuvenation of the Yamuna, and that clean ghats are a testament to that commitment. She stated that the government is rapidly modernising sewage treatment plants, setting up new decentralised sewage treatment plants, expanding the sewer network, and tapping all drains flowing into the Yamuna in a phased manner. Gupta expressed confidence that, in the future, no untreated drain would flow directly into the Yamuna. She added that the city government is working to turn public awareness about Yamuna cleanliness into a people's movement.

Praising the young participants and volunteers, the Chief Minister said that awareness within the society has the power to bring about the greatest change. Gupta also urged people not to immerse puja materials, plastic items, construction debris or any other waste into the Yamuna. She revealed that the Delhi government is setting up dedicated collection centres (portable cabins) across parts of the city for the disposal of puja materials and damaged idols. These materials will then undergo scientific and systematic recycling, ensuring both respect for religious sentiments and effective waste management.