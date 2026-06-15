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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges public participation as Yamuna cleanup drive held across city

Delhi CM Gupta says Yamuna cleanup drive held across 28 ghats

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges public participation as Yamuna cleanup drive held across city

CM Gutpa said: "A mega Yamuna cleaning drive was launched on Sunday at 28 Ghats in Delhi, with thousands of people participating in the cleanup. I noted that from children to the elderly, everyone participated in the cleanliness drive."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges public participation as Yamuna cleanup drive held across city
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the cleaning drive.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that a mega Yamuna cleaning drive was carried out across 28 ghats in the national capital, with thousands of people taking part in the initiative aimed at cleaning the river. Speaking about the campaign, Gupta said that people from all age groups, including children and senior citizens, participated in the cleanliness drive.

CM Gutpa said: "A mega Yamuna cleaning drive was launched on Sunday at 28 Ghats in Delhi, with thousands of people participating in the cleanup. I noted that from children to the elderly, everyone participated in the cleanliness drive." She added: "What we found there were plastic bags, worship material, and broken idols. What is the solution to this? I think conducting such cleanliness drives regularly is needed."

The chief minister said that waste management measures would be planned according to the type of waste being generated and found at riverfront locations. "We will need to do waste management specific to each kind of item found there," Gupta said. She also appealed to citizens to actively participate in efforts to keep the Yamuna clean and to support ongoing environmental initiatives. The Delhi government is working on cleaning the Yamuna and is advancing the process through sewage treatment plants. As part of the broader effort, the government plans to clean the riverbank and undertake plantation drives by planting saplings with the objective of making Delhi clean and green.

On Sunday, Gupta had thanked all volunteers for supporting the initiative. "Heartfelt thanks to all the youth, sanitation workers, volunteers, social organizations, and more than 500 institutions and NGO partners associated with this campaign who stepped forward for the cleanliness of Delhi's 28 Yamuna ghats. I also participated in the Mega Cleanliness Drive organized at the Geeta Colony Ghat. Today, thousands of people came together to reaffirm the resolve that the Yamuna and its clean ghats are the shared responsibility of us all. Let us continue to advance this campaign to make the Yamuna pristine and its ghats clean through public participation," she had said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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