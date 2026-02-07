Delhi biker's death: CM Rekha Gupta orders strict enforcement of rules, govt issues 8-point framework

Following the CM's directions, the Chief Secretary has issued a comprehensive office memorandum mandating an eight-point safety framework. It is meant to be followed at all construction and maintenance sites involving digging or excavation of roads, footpaths, and underground utilities.

Taking a strong view of the tragic accident in Janakpuri area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered immediate and time-bound action across all departments. She has also directed executing agencies to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. Expressing deep concern over lapses at excavation sites, the CM has directed strict enforcement of safety norms and fixed clear accountability on officers and contractors.

Following the CM's directions, the Delhi Chief Secretary has issued a comprehensive office memorandum mandating an eight-point safety framework. It is meant to be followed at all construction and maintenance sites involving digging or excavation of roads, footpaths, and underground utilities across the national capital city.

"The hon'ble Chief Minister has taken a very serious view of the Janakpuri accident and made it clear that loss of life due to negligence is unacceptable. Public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Accountability will be fixed and strict action will follow wherever lapses are found," an official statement from government of Delhi said.

The order applies to all departments and agencies under the administrative jurisdiction of the Delhi government, including but not limited to the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and power distribution companies or DISCOMs.

As per the government order, all work sites must display proper warning signage prominently and sufficiently from all directions. Reflector lights, blinkers, and luminous tapes are required to be installed around excavated areas and barricades, especially during the night hours and in low-visibility conditions.

CM Gupta has also ordered that strong and clearly-visible barricading be ensured around the entire work site by all departments to prevent accidental access by pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. The directive adds that barricades must be erected in a manner that eliminates the risk of accidents and ensures that no excavated material or open digging is visible to passersby. Furthermore, departments have been asked to put in place safe pedestrian pathways and proper traffic diversion arrangements in coordination with the concerned authorities, reducing inconvenience while prioritising safety.

The directive also fixes clear responsibility for compliance on both the concerned field officers and the executing agencies or contractors. Engineers-in-charge and field engineers have been instructed to conduct regular inspections of all work sites and to ensure that prescribed safety measures are maintained throughout the execution period.

In view of the accident, all departments and organisations have been ordered to carry out an immediate review of all ongoing and recently-undertaken excavation and digging works in Delhi. A consolidated report detailing the locations of such sites, safety measures in place, and corrective steps taken wherever deficiencies are noticed must be submitted to the Chief Secretary’s office within a span of three days.

The CM has made it unequivocally clear that any violation, laxity, or non-compliance will be viewed seriously. In the event of any accident, injury or loss of life attributable to negligence, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against responsible officers and agencies. Additionally, legal action may be taken as warranted. All departments have also been directed to immediately issue instructions to subordinate offices, field officials, and executing agencies. They have also been asked to ensure regular monitoring and strict enforcement of these safety measures at all work sites.

"The Chief Minister has made it clear that the safety of citizens is paramount. No department or contractor will be allowed to cut corners and enforcement on the ground will be closely monitored," the statement added. The Delhi government reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and accountability, stressing that systemic corrective action will be taken with a sense of urgency.