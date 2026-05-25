Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Mobile Heat Relief Units have reached over 2.6 lakh people across city

CM Gupta said the objective of the Delhi government is not only to run the administration but also to ensure the safety and convenience of every citizen. The city government said it is working on the ground with full sensitivity so that no person suffers because of the sweltering weather.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a series of relief measures to assist citizens as the national capital continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions. Special arrangements have been made through Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones across all 13 districts of the capital city to protect citizens, labourers, commuters, and needy people from the heat, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

CM Gupta said that the objective of the Delhi government is not only to run the administration but also to ensure the safety and convenience of every citizen. The city government said it is working on the ground with full sensitivity so that no person suffers because of the sweltering weather. Gupta said that initiatives such as Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones reflect the government's spirit of public service and humanitarian approach. The Delhi government said it is continuously monitoring the situation and that relief arrangements will be further strengthened as required.

The chief minister stated that the entire arrangement is being operated under the supervision of the Revenue Department. The CMO said that Mobile Heat Relief Units have reached approximately 2.65 lakh people across all 13 districts of Delhi between May 6 and May 23. During this period, around 113900 liters of cold drinking water were distributed to protect people from extreme heat and dehydration. In addition, more than one lakh ORS packets were distributed to protect people from heatstroke and dehydration. To protect people from the harsh weather conditions, 44,646 gamchas and 30,864 caps have also been distributed.

The Delhi government has ensured that the locations of the mobile heat relief unit vehicles are changed daily so that relief can reach more crowded areas and needy people across the city. This campaign will remain in force until July. Gupta informed that special cooling zones have also been set up in various districts of the capital, where people are being provided facilities to rest for some time and obtain relief from the heat. These cooling zones have been set up especially keeping in mind the needs of rickshaw pullers, labourers, and people working in the open.

As per the government, each cooling zone has seating arrangements for 100 people, cold drinking water, five desert coolers, and five high-speed fans to provide a comfortable environment. Additionally, ORS packets, caps, gamchas, and first-aid kits have also been made available at these zones. Furthermore, 10 civil defence volunteers have been deployed at each zone. So far, five cooling zones have been established in the Old Delhi district, one in the North-East district, one in the North district, five in the East district, one in the Central North district, and one in the Central district, taking the total number to 14. The government is in the process of starting similar facilities the remaining districts of the city. Gupta said that the public response to these arrangements has been extremely positive and that the government remains fully committed to protecting citizens from the heatwave.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).