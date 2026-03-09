FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says new drainage master plan introduced to tackle pollution: 'Taking concrete steps'

CM Gupta said: "We are taking concrete steps, with the help of the central government, to address problems like pollution and waterlogging in Delhi. After 50 years, a new Drainage Master Plan was introduced for Delhi to address the pollution and waterlogging problems."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the state government has introduced a new Drainage Master Plan after nearly five decades to tackle longstanding issues of pollution and waterlogging in the national capital. Speaking at the inauguration of the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur Corridor, the chief minister said the government was taking concrete measures with the support of the Centre to address challenges faced by the city, particularly during the monsoon season when several areas experience severe waterlogging.

CM Gupta said: "We are taking concrete steps, with the help of the central government, to address problems like pollution and waterlogging in Delhi. After 50 years, a new Drainage Master Plan was introduced for Delhi to address the pollution and waterlogging problems in Delhi." Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 2,722 newly-built flats and laid the foundation stone for 6,632 additional flats as well as other multiple projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan in Delhi, as part of a major housing and infrastructure push in the capital city.

The Government of India is redeveloping seven aging government housing colonies in Delhi through an innovative self-financing model that requires no funding from the public exchequer. The project covers the areas of Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Sriniwaspuri, and Mohammadpur, spread across about 537 acres. Many of the existing quarters in these colonies had become old and structurally unsafe, with nearly 40 percent declared uninhabitable. The redevelopment project aims to address the shortage of more than 20,000 houses for central government employees by replacing old low-rise buildings with modern, high-rise residential complexes. Once completed, the project will provide more than 21,000 new residential units along with upgraded infrastructure and public facilities. Around 69.41 acres -- about 13 percent of the total project area -- will be monetised for commercial and residential use to finance the redevelopment.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
