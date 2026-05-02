FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bengal News: Mamata Banerjee Claims 200 Seats, Calls Exit Polls Propaganda | West Bengal Election

Bengal News: Mamata Banerjee Claims 200 Seats, Calls Exit Polls Propaganda | West Bengal Election

Jabalpur Boat Accident: Pilot’s Claim vs Viral AI Image | Who's Telling The Truth? | Bargi Dam News

Jabalpur Boat Accident: Pilot’s Claim vs Viral AI Image | Who's Telling The Truth? | Bargi Dam News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave

All workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave: Delhi CM

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has made arrangements for drinking water for passengers in DTC buses, and water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 02, 2026, 09:32 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that heatwaves affect everyone, but they impact labourers and workers the most, especially those working under direct sunlight. As per government directions, all workers -- whether in the private or the public sector -- must be given rest from 1 pm to 4 pm every day. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has made arrangements for drinking water for passengers in DTC buses, and water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS.

According to the Delhi government, hospitals in the city are fully equipped with necessary medicines and treatment for heatwave-related illnesses. Cooling areas are also being set up within hospitals, the city government said. Schools have made arrangements for drinking water and ORS for children. Besides, volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at various locations to help people protect themselves from the scorching heat.

The Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically robust and well-synchronised response.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave
All workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave: Delhi CM
Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s
WION summit: Hanif Yusoof hails India-Sri Lanka relations, calls India ‘trusted partner’
WION summit: Hanif Yusoof hails India-Sri Lanka relations, calls India ‘trusted
Explained: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are not playing today’s MI vs CSK match
Explained: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are not playing today’s MI vs CSK match
WION Summit | Sri Lankan opposition leader Premadasa backs India's bid for UNSC seat
SL opposition leader Premadasa backs India's bid for UNSC seat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement