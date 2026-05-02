Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has made arrangements for drinking water for passengers in DTC buses, and water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that heatwaves affect everyone, but they impact labourers and workers the most, especially those working under direct sunlight. As per government directions, all workers -- whether in the private or the public sector -- must be given rest from 1 pm to 4 pm every day. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has made arrangements for drinking water for passengers in DTC buses, and water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS.

According to the Delhi government, hospitals in the city are fully equipped with necessary medicines and treatment for heatwave-related illnesses. Cooling areas are also being set up within hospitals, the city government said. Schools have made arrangements for drinking water and ORS for children. Besides, volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at various locations to help people protect themselves from the scorching heat.

The Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically robust and well-synchronised response.