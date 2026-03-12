Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says all girls in city should attain graduation
DELHI NCR
The chief minister further stated that India was heading towards women-led development.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (March 12) said that all girls in the capital city should attain at least a graduation-level education. Speaking at the convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, the chief minister said that her government was working tirelessly to provide opportunities to women. Highlighting the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana introduced by the city government, CM Gupta said that under the scheme, each eligible girl is set to receive a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh after completing her graduation.
CM Gupta said on the occasion: "I wish no girl in Delhi would remain without graduation. Girls should not only go to schools but also attend colleges and study their favourite courses and subjects." The chief minister further stated that India was heading towards women-led development. CM Gupta also urged the students of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women to not only fulfil their dreams and have a career, but also to contribute towards the growth of the society and the country.