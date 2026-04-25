Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews preparations under Heat Wave Action Plan 2026

Gupta has also issued directions to ensure uninterrupted functioning of water tankers, water coolers, and water ATMs across the city. Proper shade and drinking water arrangements for animals and birds are also required to be maintained.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has conducted a detailed review of preparations under the government's Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. Gupta has directed departments and officers that every safeguard against extreme heat must be visible on the ground and delivered in time.

Instructions issued by the Delhi government include the following:

Adequate bed capacity in hospitals across the capital

Immediate public awareness campaigns

⁠Full heatwave treatment facilities in ambulances

Water Bell system in all schools

Clean drinking water at hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices, and DTC bus stands

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) availability at all designated locations

The Delhi government has also issued directions to ensure uninterrupted functioning of water tankers, water coolers, and water ATMs across the city. Proper shade and drinking water arrangements for animals and birds are also required to be maintained.

Gupta said in a statement: "ORS must be accessible at all major public locations. Water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs should function seamlessly across the city. In addition, adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured."

Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically-robust and well-synchronised response.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).