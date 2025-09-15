Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews development projects worth Rs 3,786 crore across capital city

The chief minister had convened a review meeting on development works being undertaken across various parts of the city under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued strict directions to officials of all departments regarding the ongoing development works in the capital city during a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. CM Gupta made it clear that there would be neither any shortage of budget for the city's development works nor any tolerance for laxity. She ordered department heads to complete all tender-related processes by the end of March and ensure that the works are completed before the monsoon season.

The chief minister had convened a review meeting on development works being undertaken across various parts of the city under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB). The meeting was attended by DVDB chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, TYADB chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely, and other senior officials.

CM Gupta stressed that the pace of development works must be visible on the ground. According to the CM, development projects worth approximately Rs 3,786 crore have been approved so far under these three departments. She stated that ensuring budgetary funds are utilised for development works remains a key priority of her government.

Gupta also directed officials to begin processes related to development works promptly at the start of the new financial year so that projects are completed within the stipulated timeframes. The chief minister informed that in order to strengthen basic infrastructure in the capital and accelerate development at the local level, a large number of projects have been approved under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) scheme. So far, 3,812 development projects have received administrative approval under this scheme, with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,798 crore.

These projects include the construction of roads and drains, works related to water supply, installation of street lights, development of parks and other basic infrastructure facilities. CM Gupta said that these works are being implemented through various agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The highest number of projects are being executed through the MCD.

After the review meeting, the chief minister said the Delhi government was continuously taking concrete steps for the holistic development of villages. In this direction, over 700 development projects in various rural areas have been approved under the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), with an expenditure of approximately Rs 1,557 crore.