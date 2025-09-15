Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to victims of Malviya Nagar fire, Saket building collapse

On the occasion, the chief minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials, and rescue workers who put their lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saket, at a special programme held at the Delhi Secretariat. On the occasion, the chief minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials, and rescue workers who put their lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts, according to a release from the Delhi government.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar attended the event as guests. During the programme, CM Gupta honoured Riyazuddin Mansoori, who displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind during the Malviya Nagar fire by laying out mattresses that helped save several lives. Appreciating his humanitarian effort, the chief minister ensured reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses he used and also presented him with a cheque of Rs 21,000 as a gesture of encouragement. A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedies.

At the event, Gupta expressed condolences to the bereaved families. She announced that the Delhi government would provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of each person who died in the incidents. In addition, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those injured, as per the government. The chief minister has directed officials to ensure that the compensation is disbursed swiftly, transparently, and within a fixed timeframe so that the affected families receive immediate support.

Gupta further said that had there not been a prompt response during the crises, the loss could have been far greater. She added that the government stands firmly with the affected families with full sensitivity and commitment. She also promised that safety standards, disaster management systems, and public awareness measures would be strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).