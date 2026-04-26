Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict implementation of Heat Wave Action Plan as temperatures soar

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the chief minister pointed out a worrying trend: Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40 degree Celsius for nearly 40 straight days over the past two to three years.

With temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday (April 26) directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the chief minister pointed out a worrying trend: Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40 degree Celsius for nearly 40 straight days over the past two to three years. This year, the city government has carried out a detailed scientific assessment of the capital using satellite data to identify high-risk zones.

Among the most sensitive areas is Ayanagar in South Delhi, which has previously recorded temperatures as high as 45.5 degree Celsius. Najafgarh (43.7°C) and Safdarjung (46.8°C) have also seen extreme highs. Other emerging thermal hotspots include Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, and Delhi Gate. Further, densely-populated fringe areas such as Sawda, Mubarakpur Dabas, Bhalswa, Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri, and Bakkarwala are experiencing pronounced 'heat island' effects. Special protection measures have been designed for these zones, including availability of increased ORS stock at health centres, deployment of quick response teams and additional water tankers.

CM Gupta has asked government departments -- particularly the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Education Department, and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) -- to ensure water and shade not only for people but also for animals and birds. Water containers for birds and dedicated water points for stray animals are being installed across parks, bus depots, and school campuses, according to the government. As per the Delhi government, outdoor work may be paused between 12 noon and 3 pm during severe heatwave conditions. Workers will also be provided with drinking water, caps, and Gamchas for protection against the scorching sun. First-aid kits and ice packs will be made available at worksites when needed.

Besides, Delhi is also moving towards a 'Cool Roof Policy 2026'. Reflective coating has already been applied over nearly 28,674 sq ft at the Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal (ISBT), which helps reduce indoor temperatures. To further combat heat, high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops, while anti-smog guns will be used to cool down densely built-up areas.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has placed more than 339 health centres across all 13 districts on alert. More than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed 'cool rooms' for patients suffering from heatwave effects. Residents can also seek help through the following 24x7 helpline numbers -- 1077, 1070 or 112. Additionally, 39 quick response teams and trained ASHA workers are on standby. And, arrangements for cold drinking water and ORS will be made at busy public locations, including bus stops and terminals.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).